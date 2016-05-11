Poll: Donald Trump Less Popular Than Nickelback, Hipsters, Root Canals

Polls can be pretty dry stuff, but the Public Policy Polling group has been known in inject a little levity into them this election cycle. After all, they were the first to run an actual poll to see if voters believed Ted Cruz was the Zodiac Killer back in February. For their latest poll, they’ve tried to measure just how unpopular Donald Trump, one of the most unpopular major candidates for the presidency in some time, is by stacking him up against a number of reliably hated things: cockroaches, root canals, hipsters, and Nickelback.

First off, they found that Hillary Clinton leads Trump 47-41%, which is a little too close for comfort to be honest.

“Hillary Clinton certainly is favored to win the Presidential race this fall,” said Dean Debnam, President of Public Policy Polling. “But it might not be the giant blowout it’s been made out to be in some quarters. Donald Trump has quickly gotten most rank and file Republican voters behind him and that has him positioned as a modest underdog for the general rather than a massive one.”

Among those who had a favorable opinion of Trump, they also asked which of his pet conspiracy theories people shared. The results:

-65% think President Obama is a Muslim, only 13% think he’s a Christian. -59% think President Obama was not born in the United States, only 23% think that he was. -27% think vaccines cause autism, 45% don’t think they do, another 29% are not sure. -24% think Antonin Scalia was murdered, just 42% think he died naturally, another 34% are unsure. -7% think Ted Cruz’s father was involved in the assassination of JFK, 55% think he was not involved, another 38% are unsure.

Scary stuff, to be sure. So what about Trump’s overall favorability against candidates even more distasteful than Clinton? How would Trump come out running against, say hemorrhoids? Surprisingly, Trump comes out on top on that one. He doesn’t fair so well against the rest.

Do you have a higher opinion of Donald Trump or ________________ Results (Trump +/-) Hemorrhoids Trump, 45/39 (+6) Cockroaches Trump, 46/42 (+4) Nickelback Nickelback, 39/34 (-5) Used Car Salesmen Used Car Salesmen, 47/41 (-6) Traffic Jams Traffic Jams, 47/40 (-7) Hipsters Hipsters, 45/38 (-7) DMV DMV, 50/40 (-10) Root Canals Root Canals, 49/38 (-11) Jury Duty Jury Duty, 57/35 (-22) Lice Lice, 54/28 (-26)