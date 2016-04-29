This Color Palette Quiz Is More Accurate Than Any BuzzFeed Quiz

Another day, another quiz online, except this one is actually good. And it’s NOT from BuzzFeed, which means yay! This quiz isn’t comprised of leading questions wherein you know how to answer to get your favorite Harry Potter character as a result (like really, are you studious and responsible or do you just want to be Hermoine?). In fact, the quiz only has two questions that you answer a few times, over and over.

The quiz is called Color Oracle and it’s shaking the Internet with its frightening accuracy at explaining exactly who you are based on the colors you like and don’t like. The results are uber specific and deep, ranging from descriptions of your general disposition, things that are of great importance to you now, and what in your life is causing you the most anxiety. It even goes as deep as telling you what your subconscious might be telling you because it’s just that good (…maybe too good)!

Take the quiz for yourself and see how the disgusting detail with which it reads you.