Mating Ritual Tells a Story in Four Parts About Modern Love on HIs Debut EP

“My debut EP tells the 4 part story of what I consider to be the modern day, or more specifically, the millennial mating ritual,” Los Angeles musician Ryan Marshall Lawhon, aka Mating Ritual explains of his self-titled release.

The four songs are a rush of ebullient, slightly-twisted energy with a hint of darkness lingering between the cracks. We asked Lawhon to walk us through the songs, and outline the story he’s trying to tell.

1) “’I Wear Glasses’ tells the story of a lubricated man approaching an attractive, confident romantic prospect, and instead of being the rom com version of a smooth and endearing stud, makes a move and all the wrong words come out. He loses all fear of romantic pastiche and just lets shit fly.”

2) “’I Can’t Dance’ takes place an undisclosed amount of time after ‘Glasses’, picking up when our anti hero realizes the romance he has felt is disintegrating, the honeymoon period has ended and the reality of his partners perceived flaws are becoming insurmountable. Unable to look inward, he places blame solely on his partner and becomes determined to move on.”

3) “’Cold’ see’s both of of our characters reminiscing about their failed relationship. Hindsight is 20/20, and while he looks back longingly at what they had, regretting pulling the plug, she realizes their affair had never been the satisfying relationship she desired and feels a sense of calm euphoria.”

4) “’Don’t Know Your Name’ follows our once-again bachelor to a house party. After many failed attempts at commitment, he realizes that maybe marriage and long term relationships are antiquated societal assumptions that might not be relevant to who he thinks he is. He then see’s someone whom he fancies and the mating ritual begins again.”

Mating Ritual is out March 4. Find more here.