Leo and Kate Pose for an Impromptu ‘Titanic’ Reunion at the Oscars

Has this happened before? You would think it has probably happened before, right? But here it is again, or maybe, who knows, for the first time: Kate Winslet and Leondardo DiCaprio, from the famous movie we all know and remember known as Titanic, arriving together — as dates??? — at the Oscars.

As is tradition when celebrities arrive at the awards ceremony, the duo posed together for numerous photographs on the red carpet, which leads into the Dolby Theater, where the event will be held, and later broadcast on television for us to view.

Here are some tweets regarding the aforementioned arrival:

 

Photo via Getty