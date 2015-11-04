Watch This Model Go Through a Century of Hairstyles

+
Last year the folks at The Cut took us on a whirlwind romp through the women’s hairstyles of the last century in under a minute. They’re back again this month with another installment in the popular series, but this time from the male perspective, using one model as a canvas for each decade’s most distinctive or iconic look. Watch as model Samuel Orson morphs seamlessly from Clark Gabel to Michael Douglas, Kurt Cobain, and all the way up to, uh, the man bun.
Check out each of the decade’s inspirations here.
