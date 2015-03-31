Google Maps Turns Your City Into a Game of Pac-Man

Google’s annual April Fool’s Day gag has come a bit early this year, with the introduction of a game on Google Maps that let’s you turn any city street into a super-sized Pac-Man.

Now, you may be saying to yourself, isn’t playing Pac-Man on the grid of your city streets a completely silly waste of time and almost perfectly superfluous? The answer to that would be yes, but, it probably beats doing, you know, actual work, so we’ll take it.

To get started on your new journey as a nostalgia-besotted childish dork, go to Google Maps, enter in an address, and a Pac-Man box will appear on the bottom. It’s pretty hard trying to navigate the streets of Boston IRL, never mind as a pixelated, pellet-eating, uh, whatever Pac-Man is, but after about 5 hours of practice I think I’m finally getting the hand of it.