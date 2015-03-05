Hall and Oates Are Trying to Kill Brooklyn Foodie Culture Too

It may seem punbelievable, but Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Hall and Oates are suing a Brooklyn based granola company for naming a product “Haulin’ Oats.” As the image above clearly illustrates, a bag of crunchy things that are “great for school lunches” could cause harmful confusing to their fans, obviously.
The band’s claims against Early Bird–a globally distributed “authentic” granola company based in Red Hook–have some weight, because who doesn’t regularly confuse men in their 60s with bags of wholesome breakfast food? Early Bird is sold in 38 states alone in the US, so imagine how many fans of the band that hasn’t had a hit single in decades could potentially be duped into thinking they have a namesake granola brand, only to be disappointed that it’s just regular ass oats–no “e”.
To be fair, the duo aren’t being bitter old assholes, as their company Whole Oats Enterprises owns a Federal Trademark registration for the term “Haulin’ Oats,” which would make Early Bird’s product a violation. I’m guessing there’s some oat companies out there that would see the pop rock band’s enterprise name confusing their customers, but no one has sued them yet, but maybe Whole Foods is paying close attention to this, or something.
Whatever, I guess you should buy this up before it’s gone as a courtesy to middle-aged women who might buy said granola thinking Daryl and John authorized it.
