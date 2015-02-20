Giant Piece of Shit Hunter Moore Pleads Guilty, Off to Prison

It’s been a bad couple of years for perverts, perhaps the first such stretch in recorded history. The number of states passing anti-revenge porn laws has continued to increase, and a California man was sentenced to prison under their law in December. Now comes the news that one time boy king of the internet’s butthole-minded shitheels Hunter Moore will be going to prison.

As ArsTechnica reports, Moore, the founder of the site IsAnyoneUp pleaded guilty this week to “unauthorized access to a computer, aiding and abetting unauthorized access of a computer, and identity theft. The charges each carry a maximum penalty of two to five years in jail, though Moore will not be sentenced until a later date.

Charles Evens, the man who Moore is said to have paid to hack into email accounts of a number of women in order to steal their photos, is still scheduled to go to trial next month.