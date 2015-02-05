Premiere: Janelle Kroll Gets Romantic On the Sleek ‘Sunny Days’

+
“It’s about that internal post-breakup dance between wanting to move on and wishing things could still work out,” Janelle Kroll says of her track “Sunny Days.” “In my music I’m most interested in exposing dualities, tension points, from which I can dive in. And from there all I can do is be as honest as possible.”
The song is a wending, slinky romance, with Kroll’s voice hovering above a reserved production that threatens to build into a high energy club explosion, before pulling back just so. She’s shown off that more danceable side of her work on “Mind Ur Step”, a deep-house track with Dennis Ferrer
