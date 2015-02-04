Glen E. Friedman Hates That You Love Police

In the most recent episode of Ice-T’s “Next Level” Podcast, counterculture photographer Glen E. Friedman blasts the show’s co-host Mick Benzo for watching crime shows. Always opinionated, Friedman goes on a mini-tirade against America’s obsession with crime shows, wondering how viewers could root for the police, in this day and age.
Of course the show’s host and Friedman’s long time friend Ice-T plays a detective on Law and Order: SVU, but quickly acknowledges that Ice needs to “pay the bills, or whatever.” But Friedman grew up a punk, in an era where cops shut shows down, and weren’t afraid to pistol whip a few teenagers along the way.
In the lengthy interview, Friedman goes into detail his most recent book My Rules, a compendium of his decades documenting rap, punk, and skateboarding in their rawest days. Never short on stories from his photographs, he recounts working with Russell Simmons, The Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, Suicidal Tendencies, and other subjects that he helped turn into icons.
He also bashes everyone’s obsession with over-documenting and watching their lives through their mobile phone’s screen, as well as his involvement with No-No: A Dockumentary, about former professional baseball player and LSD taker Doc Ellis.
COMMENTS