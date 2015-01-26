Tom Petty Now Officially Co-Writer of Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me”

The similarities between Sam Smith’s Grammy-nominated hit “Stay With Me” and “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were immediately obvious to anyone who’s ever heard the 1989 song. But then again, nearly every song that you hear on pop radio now is an apparent rip off of something that’s come before, so it appeared that Smith wasn’t going to get nicked for the “homage.”

Until now, that is.

According to reports Smith and Petty’s camp came to an out of court settlement back in October, which awards the rocker, and song-writing partners Jeff Lynne 12.5% songwriting credit, alongside Smith and his co-writer Jimmy Napes (who also co-wrote “Latch”).

“When Sam’s track was originally released, it was clear to a lot of musicians that there were notable similarities between the tracks,” an unnamed source explained to The Sun. “After it was pointed out to Sam’s camp, they didn’t try to fight it and amicably dished out royalties. It wasn’t a deliberate thing, musicians are just inspired by other artists and Sam and his team were quick to hold up their hand when it was officially flagged.”

