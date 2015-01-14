Death Cab’s Ben Gibbard Covers Alvvays’ Song of the Year ‘Archie, Marry Me’

Unless you’re a giant dumbass with horrible taste and a chasm filled with shit where your heart is supposed to be, your favorite song of 2014 was “Archie, Marry Me”, by Toronto’s Alvvays. The track, which was #1 on our list of the best songs of the year, also caught the ear of Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard.
“I’m going to play my favorite song of the year,” he said at benefit for Seattle’s artistic community, filmed by radio station KEXP back in November.
The stripped-down piano cover of the track turns the already wistful, Sundays-evoking jangle-pop number into an even more pensive ballad, a video of which has recently surfaced.
Alvvays recorded a live version of the song themselves for KEXP recently as well. That Morrissey t-shirt. Sigh. Marry me, Molly.
