Art & Design

Female Artists Come Together to Protest Trump in New Exhibition

With Donald Trump’s inauguration upon us, women artists have decided not to stay quiet. Though they can’t stop Trump from becoming president, they can make ...

Music

Listen to New, Unreleased Elliott Smith Song, ‘I Figured You Out’

Elliott Smith’s seminal 1997 album Either/Or, turns 20 this March. To celebrate, Olympia label Kill Rock Stars has teamed up with the late singer’s estate ...

Art & Design

Celebrate The Beauty in Error with Artist Matthew Britton’s 404Error.Gallery

Everyone knows the frustration that comes with seeing the numbers 404. But for UK artists, Matthew Britton and Brett O’Connor, the 404 error does not ...

Culture

Your New Year’s Resolution: Join The Inner Circle

It’s 2017—dating apps are supposed to offer up the perfect partner in a second. But everyone knows the worst part of online dating is the ...

People

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy Gift Us First Social Media Beef of 2017

Ever since the ball dropped we’ve been waiting with bated breath to see which celebs would engage in the first social media beef of 2017 ...

Music

Beyoncé, Kendrick, Radiohead to Headline Coachella

Coachella has unveiled this year’s slate of performers, and there’s a lot to be excited about. Headlining the three nights of the festival, April 14-16 ...

Film & TV

Here’s Another God Awful ’50 Shades Darker’ Trailer

A new, extended 50 Shades Darker trailer premiered during last night’s season premiere of The Bachelor (appropriate) and sufficient to say this movie looks terrible.


Music

Gorillaz’s Noodle Drops Feminist-Inspired Mixtape Featuring Grimes, ABRA & More

Gorillaz have been teasing us with hints of a new album for awhile now. In September, the band launched their Instagram page, then dropped a ...

Fashion

Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Ashes Were Carried to Her Funeral in a Louis Vuitton Bag

It’s only fitting that Zsa Zsa Gabor, a women who was the very definition of extra, would make her last exit in style. Gabor, who ...

Music

Yann Tiersen Gives Classical Music A Post-Punk Twist

Photography: Christopher Espinosa Fernandez
Yann Tiersen is the ultimate rebel. A classical musician, Tiersen hates the Amélie soundtrack, the composition for which he is most ...