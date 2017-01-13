Art & Design
With Donald Trump’s inauguration upon us, women artists have decided not to stay quiet. Though they can’t stop Trump from becoming president, they can make ...
Music
Elliott Smith’s seminal 1997 album Either/Or, turns 20 this March. To celebrate, Olympia label Kill Rock Stars has teamed up with the late singer’s estate ...
Art & Design
Everyone knows the frustration that comes with seeing the numbers 404. But for UK artists, Matthew Britton and Brett O’Connor, the 404 error does not ...
Culture
It’s 2017—dating apps are supposed to offer up the perfect partner in a second. But everyone knows the worst part of online dating is the ...
People
Ever since the ball dropped we’ve been waiting with bated breath to see which celebs would engage in the first social media beef of 2017 ...
Music
Coachella has unveiled this year’s slate of performers, and there’s a lot to be excited about. Headlining the three nights of the festival, April 14-16 ...
Film & TV
A new, extended 50 Shades Darker trailer premiered during last night’s season premiere of The Bachelor (appropriate) and sufficient to say this movie looks terrible.
...
Music
Gorillaz have been teasing us with hints of a new album for awhile now. In September, the band launched their Instagram page, then dropped a ...
Fashion
It’s only fitting that Zsa Zsa Gabor, a women who was the very definition of extra, would make her last exit in style. Gabor, who ...